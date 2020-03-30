CONCORD — State officials on Monday reported 56 new positive test results for COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 314.
The new cases, three from Belknap County, involve 35 women and 21 men.
In all, the county has had 12 people test positive for the disease. A new state map shows the range of outbreak by city. The cities with the most cases are Manchester and Nashua, which each have had at least 20 people test positive for the disease.
Belknap County has had 12 cases. Laconia, New Hampton, Tilton, Belmont, Gilmanton and Gilford all were within the lowest range on the map, one to four cases, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
So far 45 people have been hospitalized statewide, or 14 percent of the total.
Thirty-four of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
