At the end of November, with party committee elections on the horizon, Belknap County Republican Committee Chair Norm Silber submitted a formal complaint to the New Hampshire GOP asking them to suspend the state party committee membership of former Rep. Gregg Hough (R-Laconia) and Reps. Mike Bordes (R-Laconia) and Travis O’Hara (R-Belmont). The reason, according to the complaint, was because the three had publicly supported a candidate for public office of another party when a Republican option was present, a violation of NHGOP bylaws.

The candidate in question was Gunstock Area Commissioner Denise Conroy, whose appointment allowed the delegation to accept a verbal, conditional resignation from former commissioner David Strang, current BCRC treasurer. The Belknap County Delegation, made up of the representatives elected to the Statehouse, is charged with appointment and removal of the Gunstock Area Commission, the five-member board that oversees Gunstock Mountain Resort’s management. 

