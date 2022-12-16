A sea change in GOP power in Belknap County — first in the form of a county delegation leadership flip in September, furthered by notable upsets in Statehouse primary contests and cinched by the outcome of November elections — has arrived on the shores of the Belknap County Republican Committee.

The county party elected its representatives to the state party committee at a meeting Wednesday night. The new state party makeup will likely mean new county organization officers, currently chaired by former Gilford Rep. Norm Silber.

