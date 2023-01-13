Northfield Selectboard

Leif Martinson responds to questions at the Northfield Selectboard meeting on Jan. 3 in this video screenshot.

NORTHFIELD — As town leaders ponder a contract that would allow the police department to upload its files into a cloud-based storage system, one selectboard member remains skeptical of allowing a private company to handle confidential information.

Town Administrator Ken Robichaud asked Leif Martinson, a Tilton resident who serves as a business systems analyst for the state of New Hampshire, to answer the selectboard’s questions at their Jan. 3 meeting.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.