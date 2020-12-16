LACONIA — The School Board has decided to continue with a hybrid schedule for a majority of students for the foreseeable future.
The decision came on a 5-2 vote during Tuesday’s board meeting. Board member Nick Grenon made the motion, saying that the COVID data at present did not justify eliminating all in-class instruction.
Some school districts have recently moved back to remote learning because of increasing COVID-19 numbers across the state, saying the precautionary move is needed to put a buffer period between possible holiday gatherings and in-person learning.
During the discussion, board member Laura Dunn said fewer people will be traveling over the Christmas holidays because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She added that if necessary, the board could approve a switch to all remote instruction at its next meeting on Jan. 5, just one day after students are due to return to school from vacation.
Those voting against the present continuation of the hybrid schedule were board Chairman Heather Lounsbury and member Mal Murray.
Some students in the district are already in remote instruction.
Laconia High School and the adjacent Huot Career and Technical Center are closed to in-person classes through next Wednesday — the last day of classes before Christmas vacation begins.
In addition, all pre-school and kindergarten students at Woodland Heights School are in remote learning through next Tuesday. They are scheduled to return to a hybrid schedule next Wednesday.
