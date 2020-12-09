LACONIA — Some students at two of the city’s elementary schools have switched to remote learning after positive COVID-19 test results among both staff and students.
The switch to remote learning affects kindergarten students at Woodland Heights School, and second graders at Elm Street School, Superintendent Steve Tucker said Wednesday.
School officials learned at 10 a.m. Wednesday that a Woodland Heights staff member had tested positive for coronavirus. Contact tracing showed that some kindergarten students had been in close contact with the infected staff member. School officials also learned that a second Woodland Heights staff member had been in close contact with another person outside the school district who tested positive for the virus, Tucker said.
All Woodland Heights kindergarten pupils and staff were dismissed early, the superintendent said.
The kindergarten students will be learning remotely from home through Dec. 22. On Dec. 23, they will return to class under the school’s hybrid schedule.
Second-grade students at Elm Street School will receive remote instruction through next Tuesday, after two students tested positive. The following day they will return to school under the hybrid schedule, alternating between days of in-class instruction, and home lessons with online interaction with teachers.
This marks the first time that any of the city’s elementary schools have had to switch to full remote learning for any of their students this academic year.
Laconia High School and Laconia Middle School switched to remote learning for a time last month after staff members at each school tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of staff members who needed to quarantine because of close contact prompted the switch because there were too few staff members available to support in-school instruction. Both schools have since returned to a hybrid schedule.
Tucker said the latest development affects only Woodland Heights kindergarten classes, and second-grade classes at Elm Street. All other classes at those two schools, as well as all classes at Pleasant Street School, and the middle and high schools will continue with their prearranged hybrid schedules.
