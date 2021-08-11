LACONIA — There will be at least one City Council race in the coming municipal election after a second person filed for the Ward 2 council seat.
Laura Dunn filed her declaration of candidacy with the City Clerk’s office on Wednesday.
Dunn currently represents Ward 2 on the School Board. Her three-year term on the board is up next year. She was one of five people who applied last year to fill the Ward 2 seat which became vacant when Councilor David Bownes died.
The council elected Robert Soucy to serve the remaining 1½ years in Bownes’ term. Soucy filed his candidacy papers earlier this week.
Those filing for ward positions were:
— Ward 2: Leonard A. Miner, ward moderator.
— Ward 6: Faye Nachbaur, ward clerk.
The filing period ends Friday at 5 p.m. The city election is scheduled for Nov. 2. If more than two people file for mayor or any of the council seats there will be a primary on Sept. 14 to narrow the field.
