New school board

City Clerk Katie Gargano, right, administers the oath of office to Laura Dunn, left, and Karin Salome at the school board's first meeting since midterm elections on Tuesday. Dunn was reelected to a second, beating out Kelley Gaspa-Caravona for the Ward 2 seat. Salome ran unopposed to fill the Ward 3 seat vacated by outgoing chair Aaron Hayward. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — Ward-at-large representative Jennifer Anderson was unanimously elected to serve as chair of the Laconia School Board at its organizational meeting Tuesday night. Nick Grenon of Ward 5 was elected vice chair, also unanimously, and newly elected and re-elected board members Karin Salome and Laura Dunn were sworn in for their three-year term. 

If the board is aiming to proceed with more constructive debate and amicable disagreements than it has in the last year, Anderson and Grenon are poised to lead by example. 

