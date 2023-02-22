LACONIA — After several considered changes, the Laconia School Board approved and finalized new language to its volunteer policy at its meeting Tuesday night.

That approval marked closing the curtains for a policy review that began eight months ago and had been a stage for tensions between board members to play out publicly.

Wearing multiple hats: school board weighs member volunteer activity

