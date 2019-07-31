LACONIA — Who is behind the eye-catching, seven-toned paint job on the building at 777 Union Avenue? Apparently, it’s the rock band Recycled Percussion, though they’re not currently taking any questions about their plans for the building.
The city’s tax assessment website shows the owner of the building to be Rockshow II LLC, which purchased the building in April from Linda Perry for $102,000. The city has assessed the building for $204,000.
The NH Secretary of State lists the owner of Rockshow II as Justin Spencer, one of the founders of Recycled Percussion. Spencer was at the building on Monday, one of a team of workers renovating the interior and giving the exterior its new look, a mostly black front, interrupted by bands of red, yellow, fuschia, gold and blue.
Spencer declined to be interviewed regarding his plans for the building. However, the city’s planning department said that the owner of the property had been granted approval to change the use of the building from a restaurant to a combination retail and office space.
The building was constructed in 1942 as a First National Store market. Since then, it has housed a five-and-dime store, and, briefly, a restaurant.
The Union Ave building is the second piece of real estate that Rockshow II has purchased recently. The city’s tax records show that the LLC purchased a home on Chapin Terrace in December for $572,000.
Recycled Percussion, which was formed in Goffstown in 1995, performs on unconventional instruments, often involving buckets, ladders and power tools. The band’s career took off after it finished in third place on the fourth season of the television show America’s Got Talent. That led to several years of performing on the Las Vegas strip.
Recently, though, the band has returned to its home state, where rock shows have been interspersed with acts of altruism, which have been documented in the television show “Chaos & Kindness.”
