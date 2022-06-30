There will be 11 contests for down-ticket offices in Belknap County on the Republican ballot for the state primary election on Sept. 13.
The contests are in seven local legislative races, as well as for four county offices, according to filings with the Secretary of State’s Office.
There are no Democratic contests for down-ballot races, however, in a county where registered Republicans outnumber registered Democrats.
There is a three-way race for state Senate District 2, with Timothy Lang of Sanbornton, currently a member of the state House, being challenged by former Belknap County Commissioner Dave DeVoy of Sanbornton, and John Plumer of Belmont.
There are races in six of the county’s eight state House districts.
In District 2, which covers Meredith, three candidates are vying for two spots: Cindy Creteau-Miller, Lisa Smart, and Jeanne Tofts.
In District 3 (Tilton and Sanbornton) incumbent Juliet Harvey-Bolia, of Tilton, is being challenged by Scott Morrow of Sanbornton.
In what is expected to be a closely-watched race for District 4 (Belmont), incumbent Mike Sylvia, who is also chair of the Belknap County Delegation, is being challenged by fellow state Rep. Travis O’Hara.
In District 5, which consists of Wards 1, 3, 4, 5, and 6 in Laconia, five Republicans are competing for four slots: Mike Bordes, Dawn Johnson, and Richard Littlefield, all incumbents, along with Steven Bogert, and Erica Golter.
District 6, which consists of Laconia’s Ward 2, along with Gilford and Gilmanton, incumbent state Reps. Glen Aldrich, Harry Bean, Norm Silber, all of Gilford, and Gregg Hough, of Laconia, have filed, along with one-time House members Russell Dumais and Richard Beaudoin, both of Gilford, and David Nigel, of Gilmanton.
Four people have filed for three spots to represent District 7 (Alton and Barnstead): Incumbents Barbara Comtois, of Barnstead, and Paul Terry and Peter Varney, both of Alton, along with David Hershey.
For county offices, incumbent first-term Sheriff Bill Wright is being challenged by Michael MacFadzen.
District 1 County Commissioner Glen Waring is being challenged by Fran Wendelboe.
Three Republicans — Steve Hodges, of Gilford, and Harold Shurtleff and Leo Mernier, both of Alton — are vying for the District 3 County Commission seat being vacated by Hunter Taylor.
Incumbent register of probate Alan Glassman is facing opposition from Marc Abear.
There are contests in top-of-the-ticket races as well — all but one on the Republican side.
Gov. Chris Sununu is being challenged by Jay Lewis, of Laconia, Richard McMenamon II, of Gilmanton, Karen Testerman, of Franklin, Julian Acciard, of Derry, and Thadeus Riley, of Brentwood.
Eleven Republicans are running to challenge U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in the general election. They are: Donald Bolduc, of Stratham, Chuck Morse, of Salem, Gerard Beloin, of Colebrook, John Berman, of Richmond, Bruce Fenton, of Durham, Dennis Lamare, of Lee, Edmond Laplante Jr., of Richmond, Vikram Mansharamani, of Lincoln, Andy Martin of Manchester, Tejasinha Sivalingam, of Ashland, and Kevin Smith, of Londonderry.
Ten candidates are vying for the Republican nomination for the First Congressional District. They are: Matt Mowers, of Gilford, Gail Huff Brown, of Rye, Tom Alciere, of Hudson, Tim Baxter, of Seabrook, Mark Kilbane, of Exeter, Karoline Leavitt, of Hampton, Mary Maxwell, of Concord, Russell Prescott, of Kinsgton, Kevin Rondeau, of Manchester, and Gilead Towne, of Salem.
There is also a crowded field of Republicans running for the Second Congressional District: Scott Black, of Whitefield, Robert Burns, of Pembroke, Michael Callis, of Conway, George Hansel, of Keene, Jay Mercer, of Nashua, Dean Poirier, of Concord, and Lily Williams, of Weare.
The one top-of-the-ticket primary contest of the Democratic side is for U.S. Senate where Sen. Maggie Hassan is being challenged by Paul Krautmann, of Keene, and John Riggieri, of Concord.
Other offices of local interest, but where there is no primary contest are:
Executive Council District 1: Incumbent Republican Joe Kenney, and Democrat Dana Hilliard.
State Senate District 2: Democrat Kate Miller, of Meredith.
State Senate District 6: Republican James Gray, of Rochester, and Democrat Ruth Larson, of Alton.
Belknap County House Seats:
District 1 (Center Harbor, New Hampton): Republican incumbent Tom Ploszaj, and Democrat Sean Kavanagh.
District 2 (Meredith): Democrats Matthew Coker and Sandra Mucci.
District 3 (Tilton, Sanbornton): Democrat Sheryl Anderson.
District 4 (Belmont): Democrat Justin Borden.
District 5 (Laconia Wards 1, 3, 4, 5, 6): Democrats Eric Hoffman, David Huot, Charlie St. Clair, and Patrick Wood.
District 6 (Laconia Ward 2, Gilford, Gilmanton): Democrats Edward Cracraft, Lisa DeMartino, Dana Hackett, Bob McLean.
District 7 (Alton, Barnstead): Democrats Stephen Copithorne, and William O’Neil.
District 8 (Belmont, Sanbornton, Tilton): Republicans Nikki McCarter, and Douglas Trottier, and Democrats George Condodemetraky, and Don House.
District 3 County Commissioner: Democrat Eliza Leadbeater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.