LACONIA — The New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival is back. For the first time in two years, the city's downtown will come to life to celebrate the fall season. According to Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce President Karmen Gifford, this year's festival will be spookier than previous years.

“There's been a lot of engagement from vendors and the local community, so I feel it's going to be an active festival of events, just with a different vibe,” Gifford said. “We always focus on Pumpkin Fest and pumpkins and always have it after Columbus Day ... having it on Halloween weekend is going to include a lot more costumes in our events.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.