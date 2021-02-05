MEREDITH — There were no beer tents or on-ice concessions stands, no live entertainment and no crowds of spectators. But there were rinks, pucks and opponents, and for the teams that showed up to the 11th New England Pond Hockey Classic – and the first one held during a pandemic – that was good enough.
This year’s tournament drew 130 teams and about 1,000 players. That’s about half the size of last year, and the reduction is no doubt due to the combination of concern about the virus, as well as restrictions that organizers put in place to disrupt possible transmission.
Players traveling from out of New England were required to quarantine for 10 days and to not use public transportation. The tournament arena was open to only those players who had an imminently scheduled game, and players were required to wear face coverings except when eating or drinking – including while playing. Before they were allowed to enter, players passed through a health screening station.
But, players reported, the fact that the tournament took place at all was appreciated.
“It was a great time, I’m glad that New Hampshire let us have it,” said one player on team “Shed Kids,” which has been participating in the tournament since its second year. “I’ll keep coming as long as I can skate.”
A player for team “Gunrack” said, “I think it’s what’s necessary to make sure this thing goes on and keep everyone safe. We’re just glad to be out here and not really stressed about the restrictions.”
Peter King, playing for team “Hit the Net,” based in Littleton and Acton, Massachusetts, said he’d been coming to the tournament since 2015. His team got his Friday matches in early, when the ice was in pristine condition and before the snow started falling.
“We’ve all been skating with masks on for weeks, so we’re used to it. So, that’s no problem,” King said. He said he missed having spectators, and they had to leave a few minutes earlier in order to get through the health check, “but we’re happy to be playing.”
Carey Dickson scored an early goal for the “Bad Booze Bears” against the “Saucy Dames.” She said her Plymouth, Massachusetts-based team had been playing together “back home,” and they appreciated the chance to get away for a weekend of hockey.
“I think everyone’s doing a good job protecting each other. If we can get outside, that’s the best place to be,” Dickson said.
Playing for the team “Drunk Uncles,” Matt Grenier knew better than most how lucky they were to be able to play. His team usually plays in a sister tournament on Lake Champlain – a tournament they’ve won more than once – but that event was canceled this year due to Vermont’s more restrictive pandemic measures.
The “Drunk Uncles” have been competing for five years in pond hockey tournaments, but this was the first on Lake Winnipesaukee, Grenier said.
“This is great. The ambiance, the village is fantastic,” he said. “Obviously, it’s not as big as usual, but it’s a great time to get some memories with some friends and make some new ones. That’s what we look forward to every weekend, every year.”
Grenier said his team’s plans were “touch and go for a long time” as to whether they would make the move to New Hampshire’s tournament. “Safety first and trying to figure that out. When the opportunity was here, we figured that New Hampshire is a little bit more flexible and definitely a great opportunity to keep the tradition going.”
Would the Uncles have a chance to take home a Winnipesaukee trophy to accompany theirs from Lake Champlain? Grenier wouldn’t tempt the hockey gods.
“I think the competition here, every year’s tough. We’ve never had a blowout, we just try to not get hurt and every once in a while the puck bounces our way,” Grenier said, adding, “Thank you for everyone who put the tournament on, and the community, for making a great event.”
Tournament founder Scott Crowder and his team spent months meeting with municipal and state officials trying to figure out how the event could be held while still following guidelines set out by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, and the executive orders signed by Gov. Chris Sununu.
In a previous interview, Crowder expressed a mix of gratitude that he could put on the event, along with regret that so many loyal teams couldn’t make the weekend work with the given restrictions.
On Friday, he said he still felt that regret, yet he was reminded of why he wanted to put on such a tournament in the first place.
“We dropped the puck at 8, games are rolling like they usually do, people are following all the guidelines so far,” Crowder said. “I think now that we’re here and seeing people have fun, this is why we do it. We want to give the hockey community the ability to come out and have a fun weekend with their friends playing hockey, the sport we all love. The teams that are here, that’s what they’re doing.”
