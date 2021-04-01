LACONIA — The continued presence of ice in parts of Lake Winnipesaukee means Ice-Out won’t occur before today at the earliest, according to observers.
“We haven’t been able to get any planes up today because of the weather, but from the ground we know there is still ice around Weirs Beach, so we don’t have Ice-Out yet,” Brad Bechard, line service technician at Emerson Aviation, said Thursday afternoon.
With better weather forecast for Friday, he said a plane should be able to go up and survey the situation from the air.
According to a posting on the company’s Facebook page, as of mid-morning on Tuesday, Meredith Bay was clear of ice, while Wolfeboro and Alton Bay were still iced in. In addition, there was enough ice in Winter Harbor that could potentially drift and block one of the ports used by the MS Mount Washington.
Ice-Out is declared when the excursion vessel can navigate into all its ports of call around the state’s largest lake.
