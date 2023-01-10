Winter fire danger

House fires are far more common in the winter months. Safely using heat sources is one way to avoid them. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun Illustration)

Between storms causing power outages and some residents setting the thermostat lower to save on energy costs, the risk for house fires increases in winter, local fire experts say.

"Every winter we do see a handful of these incidents that are related to just trying to make it through the winter, trying to stay warm. It's unfortunate, but a lot of it can be avoided if people take the time," Laconia Fire Chief Tim Joubert said. "One of the major issues we run into because of financial constraints is people aren't able to properly maintain their heating systems, or they may use an alternative fuel for a heating appliance that isn't rated for that, or they may try to put something together that isn't necessary."

