GILFORD — One section of town was without electric power Thursday morning when strong winds blew down a tree which fell across power lines.
According to electric utility Eversource, 108 customer in the Hoyt Road area were without power starting after 9 a.m. Thursday when a large tree came down, pulling down power lines, and blocking Hoyt Road at the intersection with Gilford Avenue (Route 11A). Eversource spokesman Katelyn Woods said all the affected customers were expected to have their power back by noon.
The heavy winds prompted the National Weather Service office in Grey, Maine, to issue a wind advisory. Wind gusts approached 25 mph according to the automated weather station at the Laconia Airport.
Woods said the Gilford outage was the only one in the Lakes Region which affected a significant number of customers. But she said that Eversource line crews were also dealing with scattered outages in New Hampton and Belmont.
