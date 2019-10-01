LACONIA — The next meeting of the Belknap County Republican Committee is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Laconia VFW Post 1670, 143 Court St.
With the 2020 election approaching, the committee has been hosting a variety of candidates for office at their monthly meetings. Currently, there are no announced Republicans running for Congress in the 1st District.
Eddie Edwards, the candidate for Congress in 2018, is considering running again in 2020. Edwards, a resident of Dover, will be the guest speaker, sharing the details of his background and his reasons for considering a second run for the 1st District seat, against incumbent Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas.
Belknap County GOP meetings are open to Republicans and like-minded Independents. The committee encourages members to continue to bring non-perishable food items for donation to local food pantries.
For more information about the Committee, visit www.BelknapCountyGOP.org, or email alan.glassman@gmail.com.
