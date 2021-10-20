LACONIA — A months-long investigation resulted in the early morning search of a city residence and the arrest of two of the people police found within.
Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said that at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, city police as well as the regional SWAT team served a drug search warrant at 20 Crescent St.
"This operation was the result of a several month long investigation by detectives of the Laconia Police Department drug unit and is the second time in recent history that this location was the focus of such an investigation," Canfield said in a statement.
During the search, police found what they suspect to be the powerful opioid fentanyl, drug packaging materials and a stolen street sign. Two juveniles were also found to be in the residence.
Patricia Boyle, 53 was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, as well as "common nuisances," a charge that Canfield said was brought for allegedly providing a safe haven for illegal drug transactions.
Boyle was arrested in March of last year, one of three arrested when a similar raid was conducted at the same address. Boyle was charged with possession of fentanyl during that police action.
Also arrested on Wednesday was Abigayle Chase, 26, whose address was listed on Chapman Road in Sanbornton. Chase was charged with possession of fentanyl, illegal possession of prescription drugs, receiving stolen property in excess of $1,500, and failing to appear for a date at Superior Court.
"The Laconia Police Department continues to work hard in the investigation and prosecution of drug related crimes in the city and encourages anyone with information of such crimes to leave and anonymous tip through Tip411 or by calling the Laconia Crimeline at 603-527-1717," the release from Canfield said.
