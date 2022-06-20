LACONIA — Overall, the 99th Motorcycle Week has been viewed as successful, with lots of dollars and visitors poured into the Lakes Region. But with more bikers on the road come more accidents. Two men were killed in the Lakes Region during Motorcycle Week, and one woman remains in a medically-induced coma.
“We had a total of 39 accidents, and two fatalities,” said Laconia Police Chief Mathew Canfield.
“The accidents are probably on par with a typical motorcycle week as far as total number," he said.
The first fatality was Peter Reilly of Sandwich, Massachusetts. Reilly was killed last Thursday night when a Kia Sorento swerved from the oncoming lane on Weirs Boulevard, colliding with him head on. Reilly and his female passenger were ejected from the bike. Reilly died on the scene, and his passenger was airlifted to Concord Hospital.
“She’s in a medically-induced coma,” Canfield said. “She had multiple injuries and significant head injuries, they’re not sure if she will regain consciousness.”
Paul Noyes, the driver of the Sorento, is facing a slew of DWI charges, including negligent homicide. He is currently being held in preventative detention in Belknap County Jail. Noyes had a history of substance abuse, a suspended license, and was supposed to have an interlock device in his vehicle. The Sorento did not have an interlock device.
Last Friday night, a Jeep driven by a Massachusetts resident collided with a rider on Roller Coaster Road.
The rider, Brain Smith was killed in the collision.
“I don’t know if alcohol was a contributing factor,” Canfield said. “The Jeep was traveling by the pump station, that real sharp corner, headed toward the Weirs. The motorcycle was coming from the Weirs, failed to negotiate the corner, crossed over into the other travel lane and collided with the Jeep.”
Canfield added that speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, and that the department was waiting for toxicology to determine if alcohol was involved.
Canfield also said it wasn’t clear if the riders killed in the two accidents were wearing helmets or not.
In addition to accidents, Canfield said police conducted 400 motor vehicle stops, issued 330 written warnings and 31 summonses.
Canfield said were 57 arrests, with 23 people taken into protective custody. There was one person arrested for an aggravated DWI, seven for drug offenses, four for simple assault, two for operating a vehicle after suspension, one habitual offender, one for operating without a license, one for theft, one for criminal mischief, one indecent exposure, and 10 others were arrested on bench warrants.
“I’d say [the numbers] are average, not given COVID,” Canfield said.
