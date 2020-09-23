LACONIA — Preparation for the replacement of a bridge on Court Street is due to get underway next month, according to the city Public Works Department.
Replacement of underground utilities on the approaches to the bridge will be the first phase of the $1.8 million project. The actual bridge replacement is not due to take place until next spring, however, according to Assistant Public Works Director Krista Larsen.
A public information session on the project is scheduled to take place Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m., in the City Council Chambers in City Hall.
Workers will begin replacing underground water, sewer, and storm water drainage lines starting in the second week of October. The lines run under Durkee Brook at Court Street, between the Premium Mart convenience store and Lakes Region Party and Paper.
Larsen said the utility replacement will be done in a way to keep the busy thoroughfare open to two-way traffic most of the time. She said there would be times, however, when that section of Court Street would be limited to alternating one-way traffic while construction equipment is being repositioned.
The actual replacement of the 12-foot long span is scheduled to take place between April 5 and May 5 of next year. The street will be closed to through traffic during that time while prefabricated bridge components are installed.
Evrok Corporation submitted the winning bid to replace the 108-year-old bridge. The new bridge will be close to 30 feet in length, according to Public Works Director Wes Anderson.
The total cost of the project is $1.82 million, Larsen said. Eighty percent of that figure being paid by the state, with the city picking up the other 20 percent — or $364,200.
The Public Works Department has notified those Court Street property owners who the department has had contact with about earlier work on Court Street, as well as other property owners in the immediate vicinity of the bridge.
Because of COVID restrictions, only 15 members of the public will be allowed in the council chambers at any one time to hear the presentation about the project and ask questions. If more than 15 people show up, Public Works officials will give two or more presentations to accommodate the turnout, Larsen explained.
