LACONIA — Replacement of the bridge on Route 3 which spans the railroad tracks in Weirs Beach has been postponed indefinitely, due to complications related to the coronavirus pandemic, according to city and state officials.
Because of “delivery issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, critical materials necessary for this project are not available at this time,” the state Department of Transportation said in a statement. “The department will be working with the contractor to determine when this project can proceed.”
Laconia Public Works Director Wes Anderson said the contractor had not received precast concrete beams for the new bridge. The components are coming from out of state, he said.
When the project will now get underway is unknown, Eileen Meaney, chief communications officer for the DOT, said Wednesday.
As recently as two weeks ago the DOT was confident the job would begin on schedule this past Monday.
“I know (the word) unprecedented has been overused in the last few weeks, but it’s the best word to describe what we’re going through,” Meaney said, explaining the last-minute setback.
The plan calls for the bridge to be closed to all traffic for four weeks while the new span is put in place. The schedule called for most of the work to be completed by Memorial Day — in ample time so as not to interfere with the surge in traffic through Weirs Beach during mid-June when Motorcycle Week takes place.
Anderson said the delay in the Weirs Beach project has resulted in work starting earlier than expected on rebuilding the stretch of Union Avenue between Walnut and Stark streets in Lakeport. The project includes installing new storm drains and work on underground utilities, in addition to a complete repaving, Anderson explained. That work is proceeding on a week-by-week basis, and will cease before the Weirs railroad bridge project begins.
City officials have promised this year there will be only one major road project taking place at any one time. That pledge comes after last year, when there were three projects occurring simultaneously that disrupted traffic through the city for much of the summer.
Meaney said that when the state is ready to proceed with the Weirs Beach project, state DOT and city officials will confer on when the work will take place.
“With more information we will sit down with Laconia and set that timetable out,” she said. “Right now it’s up in the air.”
Once the Weirs Beach job begins, the bridge will be closed to all traffic while the deck is replaced. Once that is completed, the bridge will open to alternating one-way traffic until the remaining work is completed. While the bridge is closed there will be a temporary alternate road for use by emergency vehicles only.
