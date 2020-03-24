LACONIA — The response to the COVID-19 pandemic has created major disruptions to many parts of daily life, but it is not expected to delay planned road construction projects.
In Laconia, work to replace the bridge on Route 3 which spans the railroad tracks in Weirs Beach is scheduled to begin in two weeks, as planned.
“I talked with the state Department of Transportation last week and they said it’s still a go for April 6,” Laconia Public Works Director Wes Anderson said Monday.
Starting on that date and lasting for a full month, the bridge will be closed to all traffic while the deck is replaced. Once that is completed, the bridge will open to alternating one-way traffic until the remaining work is completed, before Memorial Day.
Anderson said a small crew has been at the site for several days, making preparations for when the project begins in earnest.
A temporary railroad crossing will be set up for use only by emergency vehicles while the bridge is shut down.
Once the Weirs bridge work is completed, construction will begin on Union Avenue in Lakeport, where it will be rebuilt from Walnut Street to Stark Street, a distance of about two-tenths of a mile. That project will include underground work on water, sewer, and gas utilities, as well as storm drains.
With so many residents in the Lakes Region and elsewhere in the state sticking close to home due to coronavirus precautions, that could be a good thing for road construction crews.
“There’s the opportunity, with less traffic, projects could go faster,” said Gary Abbott, executive director of the Associated General Contractors of New Hampshire, a trade group.
Abbott noted, on the other hand, contractors might have to limit the size of their crews as they seek to abide by coronavirus precautions being urged by state and federal authorities.
The rate of progress on a construction project is “a week-to-week thing,” he said.
Abbott said it does not appear at this time that the COVID-19 pandemic will have a big impact on road construction projects around the state. He noted the Executive Council is still scheduled to vote in the coming weeks on contracts for several projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.