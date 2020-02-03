LACONIA — The Laconia Planning Board is expected tonight to find that plans for a condominium complex to be built on the site of Barton’s Motel are complete, but the board will not actually take up the plans for discussion until next month.
Planning and Zoning Director Dean Trefethen said the only matter the board is expected to discuss at this evening’s meeting is the developer’s request for a sidewalk construction waiver.
Last October the board gave conceptual approval for the plan to tear down the motel complex and build four four-story buildings, each with eight condominium units overlooking Paugus Bay.
The conceptual review was done when the developers were looking at submitting their plans under the performance zoning system because they thought they might not be able to meet the setback requirements. However, Trefethen said further examination has determined the plan meets all zoning requirements.
Trefethen said demolition of the buildings on the 4¼ acre Barton’s site is expected to begin in April or May. He said the developers have already applied for the demolition permit. However, the matter needs to be referred to the city Heritage Commission because the buildings on the site are more than 50 years old. The commission is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
The new complex will be built by DHB Homes of Londonderry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.