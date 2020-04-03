LACONIA — Plans to build a condominium complex along Paugus Bay on land now occupied by Barton’s Motel will not be presented to the Planning Board meeting next Tuesday as had been scheduled.
Planning Director Dean Trefethen said Friday the presentation and public hearing on the plan will now take place at the board’s May meeting.
“The applicant has asked for a continuance to the May 5 meeting,” Trefethen said. “They are still working on updates to their plans and drawings related to the various comments received at the March meeting.”
Since the 32-unit condominium project is on the agenda for next Tuesday’s meeting the board will simply vote to continue the application, Trefethen said.
