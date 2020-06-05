LACONIA — Belknap County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy David Perkins, who has been on paid administrative leave since Jan. 14, intends to retire effective June 19, county Administrator Debra Shackett confirmed Friday.
She declined to provide his resignation email, saying she needed to determine whether such documents are covered by New Hampshire’s Right to Know Law.
Perkins said he was teaching a class Friday and did not make himself available for comment.
He was the subject of three personnel investigations after raising questions about the integrity of the Sheriff's Department's Drug Task Force, which is led by Deputy Sgt. William Wright. His lawyer said Perkins was the target of harassment and retaliation by the Sheriff's Department, where Perkins worked for 18 years.
Wright is running to succeed Sheriff Mike Moyer, who is not seeking re-election. Perkins previously also indicated an interest in running, but said this week that he was undecided on whether to enter the race.
– Rick Green
