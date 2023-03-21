BELMONT — Student members of Belmont Representatives Advocating for Student Success achieved their goal of changing Belmont High School's mascot from a Native American head to a fiery red fox this month, while retaining its iconic Red Raiders name. The change occurred after more than three and a half years of planning, democracy, debate, design and multiple school board meetings.

"They were very resilient, very strong and very mature," Principal Matthew Finch said of the BRASS members. "I couldn't be happier with the way they took the process."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.