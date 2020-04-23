The research is indisputable and shouldn’t be ignored: social isolation is bad for your physical and mental health. Loneliness makes you more likely to die earlier from a chronic condition, and suffer more debilitating symptoms. Its medical impact is the equivalent of smoking 15 cigarettes daily, according to national research.
During coronavirus, especially for older people and anyone who lives alone, online meetings through social media can become a band-aid, and perhaps a cure for loneliness.
“Technology can be one antidote for isolation,” said Todd Fahey, state director of AARP New Hampshire.“We may be physically isolated because of coronavirus, but we don’t have to feel alone. It’s vital that we maintain social contacts, and we need to do so on a regular basis. Connect with your loved ones frequently – daily if possible, whether through online meetings, phone or text. Even after the pandemic is over and we return to our everyday lives, we should make a habit” of staying in touch with far-flung loved ones, especially distant elders.
According to a pre-coronavirus pandemic report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, a quarter of Americans age 65 and up who live in community settings are socially isolated. Half who are age 60 and up report feeling lonely. Thirty-five of those 45 and older also feel alone, the survey states.
Technology can make the difference, whether through robots who live and interact with isolated elders, or regular online meetups with loved ones who live too far away to visit.
Recent research by AARP show that tech ownership keeps climbing among adults age 50 and older. Seventy five percent of adults 50 and up use social media on a regular basis to stay connected to family and friends, mostly on smartphones. In the past year, 51 percent of older Americans surveyed said they bought a tech product – most popular were smartphones, followed by computers and laptops.
After procuring a device, the next step is to select the online video and voice platform that’s most comfortable and easy to use to meet in groups or one-on-one. Most require an app or quick software download that can be accomplished in one or two clicks.
Zoom is great for groups and can be used on a computer with a camera, or a smartphone. https://zoom.us
Skype: https://www.skype.come/en can be used for video or text chat on computers and smartphones.
Good for groups is Google hangouts: https://hangouts.google.com. Anyone with a Gmail account can use hangouts on a computer or smartphone.
Anyone with a Facebook account can use Facebook messenger: https://www.messenger.com, which allows you to video or text chat with Facebook members. An app is available for smartphones, and is web-based for computers, tablets and laptops.
If you own an Apple product – an iPhone, iPad or iPod with a camera – FaceTime very easy to use: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT204380
Whatsapp: http://www.whatapp.com , a video and text chat app for computers and smartphones, comes with free voice calling.
Regardless of your age, it’s important to feel like you have people to talk to and relate to, Fahey said. Older adults are joining online group activities and trusted virtual communities centered on religious faith, fitness or a love of movies, music, sports and books, “where they’re likely to meet people who share their interests,” Fahey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.