GILFORD — An off-duty Gilford firefighter was in the right place at the right time to rescue an angler who fell out of his canoe into Saltmarsh Pond Saturday.
Gilford Fire Lt. Dion DeCarli was kayaking in the pond about 12:30 p.m. Saturday when he heard a man yelling for help. He immediately paddled to where the man was in the middle of the pond where he secured the man to his kayak and brought him to shore, according to Gilford Fire Chief Steve Carrier.
Others at the pond also helped by giving the distressed man a life jacket.
Carrier said the 78-year-old man had not been wearing a floatation device when he fell into the water. The chief estimated the man had been in the water for 30 minutes before DeCarli came to his rescue.
The man’s name was not released.
Once out of the water the man was evaluated by the fire department’s ambulance crew which had been sent to the scene. He, however, refused additional treatment or transport to the hospital.
"I am very proud of Lt. DeCarli,” Carrier said. “He certainly was in the right place at the right time. This could have had a very different outcome if he was not on the pond. We are very glad that everyone is safe and healthy.”
Carrier said the incident should serve as a reminder that anyone out on the water should wear a floatation device.
“Accidents happen,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.