FRANKLIN — Summit Street residents are staying with family members in the Lakes Region after an early-morning fire on Wednesday left their home uninhabitable, according to Fire Chief Michael Foss.
The Franklin Fire Department received a report of a building fire at 183 Summit St. at 4:45 a.m. While initial information indicated that three occupants had made it out of the home safely, fire crews from Franklin and other Mutual Aid communities searched for possible additional occupants before determining that there was no one left inside the building.
Although manpower was initially limited due to the location of the property and call-back availability, crews were able to bring the fire under control in just under an hour, Foss said. Firefighters were able to tap into a hydrant about 1,000 feet away from the residence.
The building had extensive exterior damage, with additional damage inside, making it temporarily uninhabitable, according to the chief.
Foss said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but there was no indication that it was of suspicious origin, and Franklin has not called in the state fire marshal.
There were no injuries reported at the scene, he added.
Assisting Franklin were crews from Tilton-Northfield, Concord, Belmont, Gilford, and Laconia. The Sanbornton and New Hampton fire departments provided station coverage, and both the Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association and the Franklin Police Department provided additional support.
Foss said he wants to remind everyone that “Interconnected smoke detectors are essential to ensure the safety in any residential home.”
