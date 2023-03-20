Plymouth fire

Fire crews at the residential fire on 38 Pleasant St. in Plymouth contained the blaze quickly. No one was injured in the incident. (Courtesy photo/Plymouth Fire Department)

PLYMOUTH — No one was injured in a residential fire last Wednesday, according to the Plymouth Fire Department. 

Plymouth Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a fire at 38 Pleasant St. at 10:46 p.m., according to a media release. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered “heavy fire” on the the first floor of the building and requested additional personnel. The seven people and two dogs who called the residence home managed to extract themselves from the building before calling the department.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.