PLYMOUTH — No one was injured in a residential fire last Wednesday, according to the Plymouth Fire Department.
Plymouth Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a fire at 38 Pleasant St. at 10:46 p.m., according to a media release. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered “heavy fire” on the the first floor of the building and requested additional personnel. The seven people and two dogs who called the residence home managed to extract themselves from the building before calling the department.
Once each occupant was accounted for, the department quenched the fire. The heaviest damage was contained to the exterior and first floor of the building. There was smoke and water damage throughout the home.
“Had the occupants not been alerted to the fire by a family member and working smoke detection, and had they not evacuated the building and notified the department as quickly as they did, this fire could have had a devastating outcome,” said Plymouth Fire Chief Tom Morrison. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state Fire Marshal's Office.
Departments from Ashland, Bristol, Campton-Thornton, Center Harbor, Holderness, Meredith, Rumney, Tilton-Northfield, Wentworth and Waterville Valley assisted, Morrison wrote in the release. The Woodstock Fire Department and the Linwood AmbulanceService provided coverage at the Plymouth Fire Station.
The NH Electric Cooperative, Plymouth Police Department, Plymouth Village Water and Sewer District and the American Red Cross all provided assistance on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.