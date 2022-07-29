Gilford Fire

Items that were removed from a garage at 194 Country Club Road are strewn outside the structure Friday morning, hours after the the building was heavily damaged in a fire. An occupant in a make-shift apartment over the garage managed to escape unharmed. (Courtesy photo/Gilford Fire Rescue)

GILFORD — The occupant of an improvised garage apartment escaped unharmed from a fire early Friday morning. The fire heavily damaged his living quarters.

The fire department was notified of the fire at 194 Country Club Road at 12:36 a.m. When the first firefighters arrived on the scene they saw smoke coming from the second floor of the garage and called for a first alarm summoning additional personnel and equipment from neighboring departments.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.