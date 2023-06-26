MEREDITH — It was an electric Sunday night for the Meredith Fire Department after four lightning strikes left an apartment building burned, a trailer damaged by wood shrapnel, an alarm system malfunctioning and a high-voltage pole on fire.

“We get [lightning] strikes periodically. It seemed like the lightning was accurate this time," said Meredith Deputy Fire Chief Andre Kloetz. “We had a lot of things getting hit besides trees. Bad night, lot of rain. Area departments were dealing with flooding and washouts. We were grateful to get the help we got because we are all dealing with staffing shortages.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.