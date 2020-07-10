LACONIA — Niel Young wore a lot of hats in the political arena over the years. The former city councilor and state representative might be best remembered as the father of Laconia's tax cap, or as the writer who propounded his conservative views in a long-running newspaper column, or the radio host who was on the air six days a week, ready to talk about anything. But he is also remembered for his wholehearted dedication to non-political causes, like support for veterans’ families and youth sports.
Young, who died Wednesday at the age of 75, was variously described as unwavering and sincere by those who knew him over the years.
“He was a role model in local and civic activity,” recalled Doug Lambert of Gilford, who said that as a result of being on Young’s show “The Advocates” on radio station WEZS, Lambert went on to become the co-host of another political commentary show on radio station WEMJ.
“He focused on his beliefs and the ideals of what a lot us think is the ideal of what it means to be an American citizen,” Lambert said, noting that Young had the knack for couching his opinions in a more gentle way than himself. “He always had a softer edge,” he said.
Young's strong beliefs in his understanding of fiscal conservatism and government transparency motivated him to champion Laconia’s tax cap 15 years ago. He spearheaded a petition drive to get a charter amendment on the 2005 municipal ballot. The measure that limits municipal, school and county net spending increases to the general rate of inflation — plus an allowance for the value of new construction — passed by 134 votes.
Five days after the victory, Young told his radio listeners that he was “not gloating, but very happy” at the outcome.
“He definitely had an impact on the city,” said state Rep. Charlie St. Clair, who was frequently a guest on his show, often to talk about Motorcycle Week.
Young began writing a conservative weekly column for the Weirs Times in 1993. Three years later he brought the idea of a conservative-leaning talk show to Gary Hammond, owner of WEZS.
“He was not a polished guy, but his sincerity showed through,” Hammond said of Young’s on-air style.
Local city government department heads and members of the City Council were often his guests. So, too, were conservative voices of national stature, including Katie Pavlich, who later went on to become a Fox News contributor, and former professor and international relations expert Angelo Cordevilla.
The program started as a one-hour show on Saturday mornings but later expanded to six days a week, with the Saturday show running four hours, Hammond recalled.
The show continued until February or March of this year, Hammond said, when Young had to stop the show because of his health.
Despite its conservative focus, the show’s impact at times went beyond politics.
In 2002 and 2003 Young used “The Advocates” to create public support for Freedom Fund NH, which worked to help families of service members who were being deployed overseas in increasing numbers after 9/11.
With the help of then-Belknap County Sheriff Dan Collis and Laconia Police Lt. Mike Moyer, the fund was established as a legally recognized charity. The money raised was used to help military families who needed help to pay for things like moving expenses, car repairs or small-scale home projects like repainting or roofing.
“There was no overhead; 100 percent of the money went to help the military families,” said Moyer, who is now Belknap County Sheriff. Oftentimes the work was performed by volunteers, he noted.
“The fund helped military families who were wounded, either financially or emotionally,” Moyer said.
St. Clair noted that Young’s dedication to the community showed in his years of involvement in the Lou Athanas Youth Basketball League, serving on its Board of Directors for 19 years, as well as coaching, refereeing, and serving as league president for nine years.
St. Clair, one of two Democrats on the Belknap County legislative delegation, said he always found Young interesting. “Not that I would always agree with him. But,” he added, “if you knew Niel personally you could not help but like him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.