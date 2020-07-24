LOUDON — Bob Bahre, who founded the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, has died at age 93, according to a news release from the NHMS on Friday.
In 1990, he founded the venue, which was then called the New Hampshire International Speedway.
It was sold in 2008 to Speedway Motorsports. NASCAR’s Cup Series began visiting in the 1990s.
“What I’ll remember most about Bob Bahre will be his character, understated yet charming,” Speedway Motorsports president and CEO Marcus Smith said in a release. “He was very generous to people in the motorsports industry and to the New England communities where he did business.”
Bruton Smith, Speedway Motorsports Executive Chairman said Bahre was a pioneer in motorsports in New England.
“He wanted to grow our sport and build things that people will remember,” he said. “He was a smart businessman and I have a lot of respect for that, but I have even more respect for the positive impact he had on people.”
