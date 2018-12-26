MEREDITH — A new piece of equipment will enable the Meredith Fire Department to better combat grass and woods fires as well as battle building fires in the more remote parts of town, according to the town’s fire chief.
The department placed the new forestry vehicle in service last week.
Built on a Ford 550 chassis, the new piece of apparatus can provide access for up to five firefighters, along with water or other equipment, to the fire scene.
Money for the new acquisition came largely from a FEMA grant that covered 95 percent — or $148,572 — of the truck’s cost. The town provided a 5 percent matching grant of $7,428, according to Fire Chief Ken Jones.
This is the second time in four years that the department has been able to acquire a new piece of firefighting equipment through the FEMA Federal Assistance to Firefighters grants program.
“We feel very fortunate and are very grateful for this program, which has allowed us to enhance the effectiveness of our department,” Jones said Wednesday.
The apparatus was manufactured by Spencer Fire Trucks, of South Haven, Michigan.
The truck is equipped with a pump capable of drafting 500 gallons of water per minute, a 300-gallon water tank, a foam system with a 20-gallon tank, and pump-and-roll capability. There is also a front-mounted water nozzle that can be controlled from the cab by the vehicle operator, Jones noted.
While the truck will be used mostly to battle grass and woods fires, Jones said another benefit is that it can get closer to buildings situated on muddy dirt roads or at the end of long driveways that are often not easily accessed by standard-size fire trucks.
The new truck replaces a 1993 vehicle with 119,000-plus miles. In addition to its age, another drawback for the old vehicle was that some of its equipment was not professionally engineered, Jones said.
The new vehicle’s features allow one or two firefighters to handle more of the operation – requiring fewer people than with the old truck, which will now be removed from the department’s equipment roster.
“We’re trying to do more with fewer men,” Jones explained.
