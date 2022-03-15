MOULTONBOROUGH — Authorities have identified the victim of the drowning at Berry Pond this Sunday as John, “Jack” Cook, aged 70. The Marine Patrol Office confirmed Cook’s identity on Tuesday.
Cook died on Sunday morning after a truck he was riding in broke through the ice at Berry Pond. The driver of the vehicle managed to escape, but Cook was unable to do so. Later that same day, divers from New Hampshire Fish and Game recovered Cook’s body from the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Cook was an avid auto racer and organizer for the Lakes Region Ice Racing Club for more than 40 of his 70 years, and was instrumental in the club’s founding. He was reported to have been inspecting the ice on Berry Pond on Sunday morning for safety, as the club was hoping to hold races later that day.
