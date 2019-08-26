FRANCONIA — A Meredith woman had to be rescued after she became disabled while hiking in Franconia Notch.
Monica Michalsky, 73, of Meredith, was carried to safety by rescuers after she was stricken on the Kinsman Ridge Trail on Friday afternoon.
Michalsky was hiking down the trail from the summit of Cannon Mountain when she suffered a medical emergency leaving her unable to walk or move under her own power, state Fish and Game Officer Chris McKee said.
Conservation officers responded to Cannon Mountain and the Kinsman Ridge trail along with numerous volunteers from Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team and Franconia Police Department to assist in carrying Michalsky down the mountain.
Michalsky was evaluated at the trailhead by members of the Franconia Life Squad. She refused to be transported by ambulance, according to McKee, who said she was going to be transported by her husband to get further medical treatment.
