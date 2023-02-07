Kathy Sorell

Katherine Sorell stands in her home kitchen with a batch of ingredients for her farm stand meals. Sorell has operated a farm stand for six years, and started giving away meals during the COVID-19 pandemic. An anonymous tipster recently reported her operation to the state Department of Health and Human Services, which asked her to reduce the number of times she delivers food in compliance with cottage food laws. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

MEREDITH — For the past three years, Katherine Sorell has provided free, home-cooked meals to anyone in need, no questions asked, out of her farm stand at Restoration Acres. Someone anonymously reported Sorell's charitable meals to the state's Department of Health and Human Services last week, forcing her to rethink and adjust her operation.

Sorell makes home-cooked meals and baked goods from scratch, and sells them out of a farm stand near her home. For those who can't afford it, the food is free, and she tends to make big batches so she has extra to donate.

