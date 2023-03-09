Kathy Sorell

Kathy Sorell stands in her home kitchen, accompanied by portraits of her laying hens on the cabinet. Sorell runs Restoration Acres, a farm stand in Meredith that provides home cooked meals to anyone, no questions asked. With the help of the Department of Health and Human Services and her community, Sorell is expanding her operation into a full fledged nonprofit. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

MEREDITH — Restoration Acres Farm is well on its way to becoming a registered nonprofit with a goal of providing free meals to the community.

"[We] should have all the completed stuff by the end of March,” said Katherine Sorell, owner and operator of the farm stand. “We should have everything I need to move forward so I can get a separate account for the farm with the bank, so if people want to donate, I’ll have an IEN.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.