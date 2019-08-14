GILFORD — There will be a public meeting on Monday, Aug. 26, at the Gilford Town Hall to discuss a possible lighthouse at The Witches on Lake Winnipesaukee.
The meeting will provide an opportunity to express your thoughts and interest in the construction of a state-approved lighthouse to improve boating safety in the area.
Joyce Endee of Gilford and Capt. Timothy Dunleavy of Marine Patrol will preside over the 7 p.m. meeting.
The Witches is area comprising 32 acres of mainly submerged rocks and ledge that are very difficult to see when boating. A lighthouse could serve as an additional navigational aid and improve the visibility and safety in that area of the lake.
For more information, contact Endee at 603-528-4014.
