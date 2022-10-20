LACONIA — Mike MacFadzen, who ran for Belknap County Sheriff in the Republican primary, is open to a write-in effort, according to a post on his campaign Facebook page on Monday. MacFadzen is currently head of the Belknap County Restorative Justice division, and lost in the primary to incumbent Sheriff Bill Wright.
MacFadzen lost to Wright by a narrow margin, prompting a recount. As the recount progressed, MacFadzen halted it and accepted the results.
After receiving encouraging messages from supporters, MacFadzen shared on his Facebook page that he would be open to write-in votes during the upcoming general election.
“I've been getting a lot of people who were saying 'You need to run' because the Democratic votes in the primary didn't count,” MacFadzen said. “If you're not happy with the way things are running, write me in.”
According to MacFadzen's Facebook post, it would take at least 5,500 write-in votes for him to win in the general election.
MacFadzen stated that he intended to place an ad for his write-in candidacy in the paper, but did not intend to campaign much beyond that.
“I'm not putting out signs or actively out there campaigning or anything like that, but I think that if people want to write me in they can,” MacFadzen said. “I don't have high hopes of success, but if people want to do that, go for it. At least they'll have a say.
"Hopefully it'll send a message [to the sheriff] that says 'I need to modify things,'” MacFadzen continued. “If things didn't change over there, my plan is to run again in two years.”
When asked for comment on MacFadzen's campaign, incumbent Sheriff Wright simply said, “It's his right to do a write-in campaign.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.