BRISTOL — The Bristol Police Department has purchased new rifle optics for patrol weapons through a donation by David Raptis, owner of Bristol House of Pizza and Village Pizza.
Police Chief James McIntire said the department's patrol rifles previously had only iron sights. The nine newly purchased sights — Sig Sauer Romeo 4S optics with an approximate retail value of $5,000 — were purchased through Skip’s Sport Shop in Bristol. McIntire said the new optics provide greater accuracy to the officers.
According to the chief, Raptis had approached him, asking what he could do to support the police department.
"He made the arrangements for the purchase and it was done," McIntire said.
