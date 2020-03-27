EXHIBIT A to Emergency Order #17
State of New Hampshire – Governor Chris Sununu
Pursuant to Emergency Order #17 issued under Section 18 of Executive Order 2020-04, the State of New Hampshire has compiled a list of industry sectors that provide essential services and support to COVID-19 and the core missions of the State. Entities that fall under this guidance shall continue to operate with necessary staff to complete critical and essential functions. This information is based on federal guidance and amended to reflect the interest of New Hampshire’s citizens and economy.
Those deemed essential will continue to have the ability to cross state borders for work related travel (e.g., traveling to and from work/home, transporting products to distribution facilities, etc.).
While the below Sectors are designated as essential, they are urged to follow social distancing protocols for employees in accordance with guidance from the Department of Public Health, including but not limited to:
Prohibiting all gatherings with more than 10 individuals
Keeping all personnel six feet apart
Encouraging employees to stay home when sick, and sending home those who report
feeling ill or display symptoms
Businesses and organizations, essential or not, are encouraged to continue their operations through a remote means (ie., telework) that will not require employees, customers, or the public to report to the company or organization’s physical facility.
The President of the United States has invoked the Defense Production Act. Under this act, the product line organizations and businesses may change to support the nation’s mission in the fight against COVID-19.
The below list of sectors deemed essential and the supporting criteria will be reviewed throughout the length of the COVID-19 pandemic. This document is a living document. This information when reviewed and changed, will be re-disseminated and available on https://www.nheconomy.com/covid19.
Law Enforcement, Public Safety, First Responders
Personnel in emergency management, law enforcement, Emergency Management Systems, fire, and corrections, including front line and management required to maintain operations
Emergency Medical Technicians
911 call center employees, including telecommunicators, dispatchers and managers
Information and Analysis Center employees
Hazardous material responders from government and the private sector.
Workers – including contracted vendors -- who maintain digital systems infrastructure
supporting law enforcement and emergency service operations.
Food and Agriculture
Workers supporting groceries, pharmacies, florists, and other retail, including farmers markets and farm stands, that sells food and beverage products, including liquor stores
Restaurant carry-out and quick serve food operations, including beer and wine curbside and takeout - Carry-out and delivery food employees
Food manufacturer employees and their supplier employees—to include those employed in food processing facilities; livestock, poultry, seafood slaughter facilities; pet and animal feed processing facilities; human food facilities producing by-products for animal food; beverage production facilities, including breweries, wineries, and distilleries; and the production of food packaging
Farm workers to include those employed in animal food, feed, and ingredient production, packaging, distribution, and retail; manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of veterinary drugs; truck delivery and transport; farm and fishery labor needed to produce our food supply domestically
Farm workers and support service workers to include those who field crops, beekeeping; commodity inspection; fuel ethanol facilities; storage facilities; and other agricultural inputs
Workers supporting the seafood and fishing industry
Commercial and residential landscaping services, including golf courses.
Employees and firms supporting food, feed, and beverage distribution, including
warehouse workers, vendor-managed inventory controllers and blockchain managers
Workers supporting the sanitation of all food manufacturing processes and operations
from wholesale to retail
Company cafeterias - in-plant cafeterias used to feed employees; food service workers in
residential schools with students who are unable to leave campus
Workers in food testing labs in private industries and in institutions of higher education
Food banks
Nurseries, greenhouses, garden centers, and agriculture supply stores
Workers essential for assistance programs and government payments
Employees of companies engaged in the production of chemicals, medicines, vaccines,
and other substances used by the food and agriculture industry, including pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, minerals, enrichments, and other agricultural production aids
Animal agriculture workers to include those employed in veterinary health; manufacturing and distribution of animal medical materials, animal vaccines, animal drugs, feed ingredients, feed, and bedding, etc.; transportation of live animals, animal medical materials; transportation of deceased animals for disposal; raising of animals for food; animal production operations; slaughter and packing plants and associated regulatory and government workforce
Organizations and workers responsible for the care and custody of animals, pets and livestock
Workers who support the manufacture and distribution of forest products, including, but not limited to timber, paper, and other wood products
Employees engaged in the manufacture and maintenance of equipment and other infrastructure necessary to agricultural production and distribution
Health Care/ Public Health / Human Services
Workers providing COVID-19 testing; Workers that perform critical clinical research needed for COVID-19 response
Medical Professionals and caregivers (e.g., physicians, dentists, psychologists, mid-level practitioners, nurses and assistants, infection control and quality assurance personnel, pharmacists, physical and occupational therapists and assistants, social workers, speech pathologists and diagnostic and therapeutic technicians and technologists, other providers of mental and behavioral health care, personal care attendants, home health aides and home care workers)
Hospital and laboratory personnel (including accounting, administrative, admitting and discharge, engineering, epidemiological, source plasma and blood donation, food service, housekeeping, medical records, information technology and operational technology, nutritionists, sanitarians, respiratory therapists, etc.)
Workers in other medical facilities (including Ambulatory Health and Surgical, Blood Banks, Medical Clinics, Community Mental Health Centers, Methadone/OBOT Clinics, 24 hour Diversionary and Residential Behavioral Health Providers, Comprehensive Outpatient rehabilitation, End Stage Renal Disease, Health Departments, Home Health care, Hospices, Hospitals, Nursing Facilities, Rest Homes, Assisted Living Residences, Organ Pharmacies, Procurement Organizations, Psychiatric Residential, Residential Treatment Schools, Rural Health Clinics and Federally Qualified Health Center s and Community Health Centers, State Hospitals)
Workers in other 24/7 community resident services serving children and youth, and individuals with developmental, intellectual, physical and/or cognitive disabilities
Workers in recovery centers and sober homes
Manufacturers, technicians, logistics and warehouse operators, and distributors of or
necessary to the supply chain of medical equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), medical gases, pharmaceuticals, blood and blood products, vaccines, testing materials, laboratory supplies, cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting or sterilization supplies, and tissue and paper towel products
Public health / community health workers, including those who compile, model, analyze and communicate public health information
Blood and plasma donors and the employees of the organizations that operate and manage related activities
Workers that manage health plans, billing, and health information, who cannot practically work remotely
Workers who conduct community-based public health functions, conducting epidemiologic surveillance, compiling, analyzing and communicating public health information, who cannot practically work remotely
Workers performing cybersecurity functions at healthcare and public health facilities, who cannot practically work remotely
Workers conducting research critical to COVID-19 response
Workers performing security, incident management, and emergency operations functions
at or on behalf of healthcare entities including healthcare coalitions, who cannot
practically work remotely
Workers who support food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for
economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals, such as those residing in
shelters
Pharmacy employees necessary for filling prescriptions
Workers performing mortuary services and workers at funeral homes, crematoriums, and
cemeteries
Workers who coordinate with other organizations to ensure the proper recovery,
handling, identification, transportation, tracking, storage, and disposal of human remains and personal effects; certify cause of death; and facilitate access to mental/behavioral health services to the family members, responders, and survivors of an incident
Energy
Electricity industry:
Workers who maintain, ensure, or restore the reliable generation, transmission, and distribution of electric power, including call centers, utility workers, reliability engineers and fleet maintenance technicians
Workers needed for safe and secure operations at nuclear generation
Workers at generation, transmission and electric blackstart facilities
Workers at Reliability Coordinator (RC), Balancing Authorities (BA), and primary and
backup Control Centers (CC), including but not limited to independent system operators,
regional transmission organizations, and balancing authorities
Mutual assistance personnel
IT and OT technology staff – for EMS (Energy Management Systems) and Supervisory
Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, and utility data centers; Cybersecurity
engineers; cybersecurity risk management
Vegetation management crews and traffic workers who support
Environmental remediation/monitoring technicians
Instrumentation, protection, and control technicians
Petroleum workers:
Petroleum product storage, pipeline, marine transport, terminals, rail transport, road transport
Crude oil storage facilities, pipeline, and marine transport
Petroleum refinery facilities
Petroleum security operations center employees and workers who support emergency
response services
Petroleum operations control rooms/centers
Petroleum drilling, extraction, production, processing, refining, terminal operations,
transporting, and retail for use as end-use fuels or feedstocks for chemical manufacturing
Onshore and offshore operations for maintenance and emergency response
Retail fuel centers such as gas stations and truck stops, and the distribution systems that
support them
Natural and propane gas workers:
Natural gas transmission and distribution pipelines, including compressor stations, and road transport
Underground storage of natural gas
Natural gas processing plants, and those that deal with natural gas liquids
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities
Natural gas security operations center, natural gas operations dispatch and control
rooms/centers natural gas emergency response and customer emergencies, including
natural gas leak calls
Drilling, production, processing, refining, and transporting natural gas for use as end-use
fuels, feedstocks for chemical manufacturing, or use in electricity generation
Propane gas dispatch and control rooms and emergency response and customer
emergencies, including propane leak calls
Propane gas service maintenance and restoration, including call centers
Processing, refining, and transporting natural liquids, including propane gas, for use as
end-use fuels or feedstocks for chemical manufacturing
Propane gas storage, transmission, and distribution centers
Steam workers:
Workers who support steam distribution companies’ provision of district heating and any electric generation
Workers who support steam distribution companies’ dispatch and control rooms and emergency response and customer emergencies, including steam leak calls
Workers who support steam distribution companies’ service maintenance and restoration, including call centers
Workers who support steam distribution companies’ storage, transmission, and distribution centers
Waste and Wastewater
Employees needed to operate and maintain public and private drinking water and wastewater/drainage infrastructure, including:
Operational staff at water authorities
Operational staff at community water systems
Operational staff at wastewater treatment facilities
Workers repairing water and wastewater conveyances and performing required sampling
or monitoring
Operational staff for water distribution and testing
Operational staff at wastewater collection facilities
Operational staff and technical support for SCADA Control systems
Chemical disinfectant suppliers for wastewater and personnel protection
Workers that maintain digital systems infrastructure supporting water and wastewater
operations
Transportation and Logistics
Employees supporting or enabling transportation functions, including dispatchers, maintenance and repair technicians, warehouse workers, truck stop and rest area workers, and workers that maintain and inspect infrastructure (including those that require cross- border travel)
Employees of firms providing services that enable logistics operations, including cooling, storing, packaging, and distributing products for wholesale or retail sale or use
Mass transit workers, including contracted vendors providing transportation and maintenance services to public transit authorities
Workers critical to operating rental car companies and Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) that facilitate continuity of operations for essential workforces, and other essential travel
Workers responsible for operating dispatching passenger, commuter and freight trains and public transportation and buses and maintaining rail and transit infrastructure and equipment
Maritime transportation workers - port workers, mariners, equipment operators
Truck drivers who haul hazardous and waste materials to support critical infrastructure,
capabilities, functions, and services
Bicycle repair shops
Automotive sales, repair and maintenance facilities
Workers who respond to and clear traffic crashes, including contracted vendors and
dispatchers
Manufacturers and distributors (to include service centers and related operations) of
packaging materials, pallets, crates, containers, and other supplies needed to support
manufacturing, packaging staging and distribution operations
Postal and shipping workers, to include private companies
Workers who support moving and storage services
Employees who repair and maintain vehicles, aircraft, rail equipment, marine vessels, and
the equipment and infrastructure that enables operations that encompass movement of cargo and passengers
Air transportation employees, including air traffic controllers, ramp personnel, aviation security, and aviation management and other workers – including contracted vendors – providing services for air passengers
Workers who support the maintenance and operation of cargo by air transportation, including flight crews, maintenance, airport operations, and other on- and off- airport facilities workers
Public Works
Workers who support the operation, inspection, and maintenance of essential dams, locks and levees
Workers who support the operation, inspection, and maintenance of essential public works facilities and operations, including roads and bridges, water and sewer main breaks, fleet maintenance personnel, construction of critical or strategic infrastructure, traffic signal maintenance, emergency location services for buried utilities, maintenance of digital systems infrastructure supporting public works operations, and other emergent issues
Workers – including contracted vendors – involved in the construction of critical or strategic infrastructure including public works construction, airport operations, water, sewer, gas, electrical, nuclear, oil refining and other critical energy services, roads and highways, public transportation, solid waste collection and removal, municipal transfer stations, and internet, and telecommunications systems (including the provision of essential global, national, and local infrastructure for computing services)
Workers such as plumbers, electricians, exterminators, inspectors and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences, construction sites and projects, and needed facilities
Support, such as road and line clearing and utility relocation, to ensure the availability of needed facilities, transportation, energy and communications
Support to ensure the effective removal, storage, and disposal of residential and commercial solid waste and hazardous waste
Licensed site clean-up professionals and other workers addressing hazardous spills, waste sites, and remediation.
Workers who support the operation, maintenance and public safety of state parks, forests, wildlife management areas, water supply protection lands, and other critical natural resources.
Workers who support storm clean-up operations (e.g., foresters). Communications and Information Technology
Communications:
• Maintenance of communications infrastructure- including privately owned and maintained communication systems- supported by technicians, operators, call-centers, wireline and wireless providers, cable service providers, satellite operations, undersea cable landing stations, Internet Exchange Points, and manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment
Workers who support radio, television, and media service, including, but not limited to front line news reporters, studio, and technicians for newsgathering and reporting
Workers at Independent System Operators and Regional Transmission Organizations, and Network Operations staff, engineers and/or technicians to manage the network or operate facilities
Engineers, technicians and associated personnel responsible for infrastructure construction and restoration, including contractors for construction and engineering of fiber optic cables
Installation, maintenance and repair technicians that establish, support or repair service as needed
Central office personnel to maintain and operate central office, data centers, and other network office facilities
Customer service and support staff, including managed and professional services as well as remote providers of support to transitioning employees to set up and maintain home offices, who interface with customers to manage or support service environments and security issues, including payroll, billing, fraud, and troubleshooting
Dispatchers involved with service repair and restoration Information Technology:
Workers who support command centers, including, but not limited to Network Operations Command Center, Broadcast Operations Control Center and Security Operations Command Center
Data center operators, including system administrators, HVAC & electrical engineers, security personnel, IT managers, data transfer solutions engineers, software and hardware engineers, and database administrators
Client service centers, field engineers, and other technicians supporting critical infrastructure, as well as manufacturers and supply chain vendors that provide hardware and software, and information technology equipment (to include microelectronics and semiconductors) for critical infrastructure
Workers responding to cyber incidents involving critical infrastructure, including medical facilities, SLTT governments and federal facilities, energy and utilities, and banks and financial institutions, and other critical infrastructure categories and personnel
Workers supporting the provision of essential global, national and local infrastructure for computing services (incl. cloud computing services), business infrastructure, web-based services, and critical manufacturing
Workers supporting communications systems and information technology used by law enforcement, public safety, medical, energy and other critical industries
Support required for continuity of services, including janitorial/cleaning personnel Other Community-Based Essential Functions
• Workers to ensure continuity of building functions, including local and state inspectors and administrative support of inspection services who are responsible for the inspection of elevators, escalators, lifts, buildings, plumbing and gas fitting, electrical work, and other safety related professional work
Security staff to maintain building access control and physical security measures
Residential and commercial janitorial and cleaning services
Elections personnel
Trade Officials (FTA negotiators; international data flow administrators)
Weather forecasters
Workers that maintain digital systems infrastructure supporting other critical government
operations
Workers at operations centers necessary to maintain other essential functions
Workers who support necessary credentialing, vetting and licensing operations for
transportation workers including holders of Commercial Drivers Licenses
Workers who are critical to facilitating trade in support of the national, state and local
emergency response supply chain
Educators and staff supporting public and private emergency childcare programs,
including remote learning and facilitating distance learning among residential schools for students with disabilities, K-12 schools, colleges, and universities, provision of school meals, or performing other essential student support functions, if operating under rules for social distancing
Workers at hotel and commercial lodging facilities
Construction Workers who support the construction, operation, inspection, and
maintenance of construction sites and construction projects (including housing
construction)
Workers that provide services for or determine eligibility for public benefits such as
subsidized health care, food and feeding programs, residential and congregate care programs, shelter, in-home supportive services, child welfare, juvenile justice programs, adult protective services and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals (including family members)
Professional services (such as legal and accounting services) and payroll and employee benefit services, when necessary to assist in compliance with legally mandated activities and critical sector services or where failure to provide such services during the time of the order would result in significant prejudice
Commercial retail stores that supply essential sectors, including convenience stores, pet supply stores, auto supplies and repair, hardware and home improvement, and home appliance retailers
Laundromats, dry cleaning, and laundry services
Workers and instructors supporting academies and training facilities and courses for the
purpose of graduating students and cadets that comprise the essential workforce for all
identified critical sectors
Workers at places of worship
Manufacturing
• Manufacturing companies, distributors, and supply chain companies producing and supplying materials and products for industries that include, but are not limited to, pharmaceutical, technology, biotechnology, healthcare, chemicals and sanitization, waste pickup and disposal, agriculture, food and beverage, transportation, energy, steel and steel products, petroleum and fuel, construction, gun and related products (including
associated retail), operations of dams, water and wastewater treatment, national defense, communications, as well as products used by other essential businesses and operations
Hazardous Materials
Workers at nuclear facilities, workers managing medical waste, workers managing waste from pharmaceuticals and medical material production, and workers at laboratories processing test kits
Workers who support hazardous materials response and cleanup
Workers who maintain digital systems infrastructure supporting hazardous materials
management operations
Financial Services
Banks, financial services institutions, credit unions, insurance, payroll, regional development corporations, and accounting services
Workers who are needed to process and maintain systems for processing financial transactions and services (e.g., payment, clearing, and settlement; wholesale funding; insurance services; and capital markets activities)
Workers who are needed to provide consumer access to banking and lending services, including ATMs, and to move currency and payments (e.g., armored cash carriers)
Workers who support financial operations, such as those staffing data and security
operations centers
Chemical
Workers supporting the chemical and industrial gas supply chains, including workers at chemical manufacturing plants, workers in laboratories, workers at distribution facilities, workers who transport basic raw chemical materials to the producers of industrial and consumer goods, including hand sanitizers, food and food additives, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and paper products.
Workers supporting the safe transportation of chemicals, including those supporting tank truck cleaning facilities and workers who manufacture packaging items
Workers supporting the production of protective cleaning and medical solutions, personal protective equipment, and packaging that prevents the contamination of food, water, medicine, among others essential products
Workers supporting the operation and maintenance of facilities (particularly those with high risk chemicals and/or sites that cannot be shut down) whose work cannot be done remotely and requires the presence of highly trained personnel to ensure safe operations, including plant contract workers who provide inspections
Workers who support the production and transportation of chlorine and alkali manufacturing, single-use plastics, and packaging that prevents the contamination or supports the continued manufacture of food, water, medicine, and other essential products, including glass container manufacturing
Defense Industrial Base
Workers who support the essential services required to meet national security commitments to the federal government and U.S. Military. These individuals, include but are not limited to, aerospace; mechanical and software engineers, manufacturing/production workers; IT support; security staff; security personnel; intelligence support, aircraft and weapon system mechanics and maintainers
Personnel working for companies, and their subcontractors, who perform under contract to the Department of Defense providing materials and services to the Department of Defense, and government-owned/contractor-operated and government- owned/government-operated facilities
Special Note
If the function of your business is not listed above, but you believe that it is essential or it is an entity providing essential services or functions, you may request designation as an essential business.
Requests by businesses to be designated an essential function should only be made if they are NOT covered by the guidance.
These requests should be submitted to essential@nheconomy.com and include basic contact information and a brief justification.
