CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu issued an emergency order on Tuesday giving state liquor store employees temporary 10 percent raíses, saying they have been deemed essential and may bear a heightened risk of COVID-19 exposure.
In his order, Sununu also said that keeping the stores open provides revenue to the state at a critical period and that closing them would encourage people to travel out of state to buy liquor at a time when such travel should be minimized.
The wage hike covers store managers, clerks and laborers.
The order is applicable to work performed as of March 13, when the president declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic and Sununu declared a state emergency.
It applies only to people actually working in a state liquor store and extends until the New Hampshire state of emergency has concluded.
