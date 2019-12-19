LACONIA — People who feel strongly about a vape shop close to Laconia High School will have a chance to air their opinions in a hearing to determine whether the business will get a license to operate.
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission will hold an informational licensing hearing for Raven Vape on Friday, Jan. 3, at 9:30 a.m. in Laconia City Hall.
New state regulations require vape shops to be licensed. Feedback is solicited from cities and towns about the location of vaping shops and their impact on the community.
Tom Slawniak, who owns Raven Vape, said Thursday he feels confident that his shop will get a license because it has not broken any rules. He notes that a convenience store that sells tobacco products and alcohol is also close to the high school.
He said he strictly enforces the requirement that those who enter his shop be at least 18 years old and he encourages people to only use vaping products as a safer alternative to cigarettes.
An earlier story on the licensing requirement led to numerous comments on social media, some saying the shop sells legal products and it’s not right to penalize a businessman for the location of his business. Others said they’d prefer his shop were not so close to the school.
At the City Council’s direction, City Manager Scott Myers sent a letter to Chief Mark Armaganian, director of the Division of Enforcement and Licensing for the commission, asking that the panel consider community health and the shop’s closeness to the high school.
He followed that up with a letter to Liquor Enforcement Lt. Danielle Ellston.
“The Laconia City Council is on record with concerns over the licensing of the Raven Vape Shop on Union Ave. in Laconia,” he wrote. “The concern lies with the fact that many NH youths have taken up vaping and there are significant health risks associated with it. With the proximity of this location so near Laconia High School, there is added concern that this storefront provides an additional element of very easy access to students. We believe this combination has a negative impact on our community.”
Myers said he spoke to the local superintendent of schools.
“Laconia schools have seen a significant problem of youth vaping in their buildings during the school day,” he said in the letter. “So much so that they have installed vape detectors in both the high school and the middle school. It has also been a serious topic of discussion among the administration team in conjunction with the school wellness programs.
“With our high school being located in close proximity to the downtown, we have a large number of students who walk to school from nearby residential neighborhoods. The daily exposure as they walk by a vape shop is something that does have an impact on our student population.”
There is no state rule preventing a vape shop located within a school zone from getting a license. The decision to grant a license is based on public safety and violation of existing rules.
Kelley Gaspa, assistant director of Partnership for Public Health, asked the city to provide feedback under the licensing process. She said her office receives calls from parents concerned about their children developing a vaping habit.
