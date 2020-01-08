LACONIA — A leader of a coalition of youths and adults concerned with substance misuse asked the Laconia School Board Tuesday to take a position against a vape shop operating next to Laconia High School.
“It makes no sense. It doesn’t send a good message to our kids,” Clare Persson, a founder of Stand Up Laconia, told the board, referring to Raven Vape’s location, at 371 Union St., just a few hundred feet from the high school at 345 Union Ave. “We have an opportunity to do an environmental change that is going to help our kids.”
A new law requires stores like Raven Vape, which sells only vaping products, to obtain a state license. Its proximity to the high school prompted the Laconia City Council to register its concern and ask the State Liquor Commission to consider the store’s proximity to the high school in deciding whether to grant the license.
Persson’s appearance before the School Board came four days after a Liquor Commission hearings officer held a hearing on whether Raven Vape should receive the tobacco license it needs to stay in business.
The hearings officer had not made a recommendation on whether to grant the license as of midday Wednesday. The decision on whether to issue the license rests with the Liquor Commission.
School Superintendent Steve Tucker told last Friday’s hearing that the School Board had no position on the Raven Vape license.
During Tuesday’s board meeting Tucker noted that detectors have recently been installed in Laconia High School and Laconia Middle School which alert school administrators if someone is vaping inside the buildings.
Reacting to Persson’s plea, School Board Chairman Heather Lounsbury reiterated after the meeting that the board “hasn’t taken a position on this shop.” She said the board would likely discuss the matter, but gave no indication when that discussion might take place.
Rave Vape’s owner Tom Slawniak has said he should get the license because he has not broken any rules, including selling vaping products to minors. He has also noted there are other businesses near the high school which sell vaping supplies, tobacco, and beer and wine.
Persson acknowledged the proximity of other businesses which sell merchandise intended for adults, but added: “This one is literally next door.”
