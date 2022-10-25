Schools in the Lakes Region that are just starting to develop their calendar proposals for the 2023-24 academic year have another challenge to factor in: alignment with the operational schedule of the Huot Career and Technical Center in Laconia.

Participating schools have always kept the Huot schedule in mind when setting their schedule, but before now there was no formal requirement to do so. HB 1661, passed this year, changes that with a stricter mandate:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.