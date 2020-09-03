LACONIA — Since the cancelation of the 2020 New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival, the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce has been working on a new initiative, Come Catch the Glow! Discover Autumn in the Lakes Region. Events will take place throughout the month of October.
“Without the pumpkin festival and businesses experiencing the most challenging economic times, the chamber realized the need to create an initiative that supports our local businesses on a road to recovery,” said Karmen Gifford, president of the Lakes Region Chamber. “We are moving from a summer of sunshine and outdoor social distancing, visitors and staycationers, into cooler climates and what we call our shoulder months before winter activities start. It’s the chamber’s mission to create opportunities that help drive economic growth, and promote a more engaged community that supports a thriving economy for businesses in the Lakes Region.”
Come Catch the Glow! Discover Autumn in the Lakes Region offers events during the entire month of October. With the new initiative comes a new website, ComeCatchTheGlow.com, which will feature an interactive map of the 24 towns and cities in the Lakes Region. The goal is to encourage customers to visit local businesses while creating fun experiences, discovering or re-discovering places to go and things to do, and exploring safely without encouraging large gatherings. As fall foliage colors peak in the Lakes Region, activities are offered that only happen at this time of year.
Columbus Day Weekend will feature pumpkin displays hosted by local businesses across the region including Vista Foods, Prescott Farm, T-Bones & Cactus Jacks, and Chisholm, Persson & Ball PC. Any business open in October that would like to participate in the Come Catch the Glow! Discover Autumn in the Lakes Region initiative should visit LakesRegionChamber.org or call 603-524-5531. The cost to participate is $100. Businesses or schools interested in hosting a pumpkin display should also call the chamber.
