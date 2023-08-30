LACONIA — Mae Paonessa still thinks about the “short, ugly bob” haircut she had in second grade. Her mom couldn’t afford to pay a hairdresser, and so she did it herself.
Paonessa now owns Union Avenue’s Shh. it’s a Salon, and on Friday, Sept. 1, will give a free back-to-school haircut to any child who needs one. Not only does a good haircut boost confidence and a sense of self, she said, but haircuts are a dignity, rather than a luxury. Such dignities for kids can get lost when parents have to focus on the most basic necessities, like heat and food.
“With the economy the way it's been going, everyone's stressed out. Food costs, everything's going up. And let's be honest, haircuts are the last thing on our priorities,” Paonessa said. “But as a kid, we all remember. Haircuts are huge.”
When someone of any age gets a haircut, Paonessa said, “you see the energy that is built inside. You see them playing with it or looking at themselves. The confidence that comes inside there, that right there, that one speck of fire, goes a long way.”
Paonessa hopes by giving a free cut to any child who needs it this week that as many kids as possible will walk into school on their first day with that spark.
Giving a haircut, Paonessa explained, is also a way of taking care of someone, even for a small part of their day.
“Having someone brush your hair, wash it, cut it and then style it ... That's something that a lot of kids don't get,” she said.
Both the confidence and care that come with a haircut can be key tools for kids entering a new school year.
“When you're not looking good, you're not feeling good. You wear it,” Paonessa said. “You think about it, it holds you down.”
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, anyone can come to Shh. it’s a Salon at 360B Union Ave. and get a back-to-school cut. While drop-ins are welcomed, Paonessa hopes people interested will reach out ahead of time — she’s putting together goodie bags with brushes and other hair accessories that kids can take with them to use for the year. She can be reached at 603-832-6842 or through messages to the salon’s Facebook page at facebook.com/shhitsaspeakeasysalon.
