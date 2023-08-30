LACONIA — Mae Paonessa still thinks about the “short, ugly bob” haircut she had in second grade. Her mom couldn’t afford to pay a hairdresser, and so she did it herself. 

Paonessa now owns Union Avenue’s Shh. it’s a Salon, and on Friday, Sept. 1, will give a free back-to-school haircut to any child who needs one. Not only does a good haircut boost confidence and a sense of self, she said, but haircuts are a dignity, rather than a luxury. Such dignities for kids can get lost when parents have to focus on the most basic necessities, like heat and food. 

