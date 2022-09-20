LACONIA — The Laconia Police Department now has its first-ever mobile command center thanks to a grant from the Department of Homeland Security.

“It's going to be used for three different things,” Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield explained. “Mobile command for any type of ongoing incident, but also it's going to be used for the accident reconstruction team. All the equipment for accident reconstruction will be stored in here, and also for crime scene processing.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.